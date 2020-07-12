Former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd.), has said that he never campaigned for the All Progressives Congress (APC) nor President Muhammadu Buhari against President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 Nigeria election.





A statement he personally signed on Sunday was released by PRNigeria.





Dasuki stressed that he was only involved in the attempt to forge an alliance between the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).





This was prior to the 2011 elections.





“My involvement in that political process ended after the elections of 2011,” he declared.





The Sokoto prince condemned speculations that he secretly campaigned for Buhari and APC, while serving as Jonathan’s adviser.





“At first, I found the report too ridiculous to take serious but on a second thought, I felt it would be appropriate not only to debunk it but to put the records straight especially in view of politics of mischief and character assassination that are unfortunately the norm today.”





Dasuki said at the point of accepting the appointment to serve as NSA in 2012, he made it clear to President Jonathan that he had “a relationship with (then) General Muhammadu Buhari of CPC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu of ACN and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu of ANPP, among other opposition elements, and that his appointment would not cause him to sever the relationship.”





“I, however, assured President Jonathan that I would never betray him. As a man of honour, I kept to my words.”





Dasuki added that for the record, he did not work “at cross purposes with my boss, President Goodluck Jonathan as being recklessly insinuated by mischief-makers on their blogs and social media”.





