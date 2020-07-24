The Federal Government on Thursday disclosed that all states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would receive N100 million each to boost their response against Coronavirus.





This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire during Thursday’s Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.





Ehanire disclosed that a huge amount would come from the Regional Diseases Surveillance Enhancement (REDISSE) Project.





“I am pleased to mention that all states of the federation, including the FCT are receiving support from the COVID-19 response through the Regional Diseases Surveillance Enhancement (REDISSE) Project.





“With this support, all states of the federation will receive N100 million to enhance high impact priority response activities. The soon to be reactivated BHCPF will join the funding pool,” he said.





The REDISSE Project was initiated by the World Bank to cover all countries in the ECOWAS sub-region as a consequence of the 2014‒2015 West Africa Ebola crisis.





