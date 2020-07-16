



Contrary to beliefs that coronavirus also known as COVID-19 was manufactured in China or caused by human contact with animals, an Islamic cleric, Professor Taofeek Abdulazeez has said that the virus is a punishment from Allah (God).





Abdulazeez, who doubled as the Chief Imam, University of Abuja, described COVID-19 pandemic as a spiritual punishment from God.





He made these declarations when he led a delegation on a humanitarian visit to the residence of President, Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, who just recovered from the sickness in Abuja.





The Professor of Communication and Language Arts, while speaking at the Balogun’s residence on Wednesday, said that what the world is witnessing now is as result of accummulated sins, irrespective of the various conspiracy theories.

He averred that there were many international conspiracy theories behind the sudden emergence of Covid-19 pandemic.





He declared that malaria, lassa fever are killing more people especially in Nigeria than the dreaded Coronavirus.





“Allah may be angry with the world, especially the religious leaders, for their conspiratorial silence when the world is engrossed in global advocacy, applaud and involve in Fasad especially, sodomy and Zina,” he said.





Abdulazeez, who said he has his concerns on the Covid-19 pandemic, asked the world to repent and go back to God Almighty for forgiveness.





Quoting several portions of the Quran and historical antecedents to back his claim, Abdulazeez prayed to God to take the pandemic away as it has disrupted every facet of life.





He used the opportunity to pray for Balogun and all those in hospital beds, as well as those suffering for one ailment or the other for Allah to heal them completely.





