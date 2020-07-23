





Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, who made the announcement on his Twitter page, said the total number of COVID-19 fatalities was now 5,940.“Regrettably, we report 572 new COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 5,940.“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.“The number of recoveries currently stand at 229, 195 which translates to a recovery rate of 58%,” he said.South Africa is the worst hit in Africa and has a total of 394,948 infections.Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded a total of 38,344 confirmed cases and 813 deaths.The country recorded 543 cases of the virus on Wednesday.