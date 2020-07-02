





He gave the advice while celebrating the COVID-19 free status of the state along with members of his cabinet and other aides in Calabar, the state capital.He said Cross River invested billions of naira to fight the virus, adding that “for people to doubt our Covid-19 free status is not to notice the billions of naira spent on fighting the virus.”He said the state would gain nothing by hiding the virus as that could result in mass deaths in the state.Ayade said, “Dear Cross Riverians, I must congratulate all of you for going through phase one without any confirmed case of Covid-19. With the easing of restrictions and the opening of borders and the airport, it’s actually time for all of us to individually shut down. Take responsibility; protect yourself.“For us as a state, we no longer have control over borders. While borders are open, our eyes will remain open. We must prepare ourselves for the onslaught. I believe Cross River has fought a great fight. That is why we lead from the front. Cross River has handed over to the Federal Government with the opening of borders.”