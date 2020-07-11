Port Harcourt International Airport on Saturday resumed operations after three months of COVID-19 shutdown.





An Air Peace flight – 5N EUV from Lagos was the first to arrive the Port Harcourt International Airport terminal at 7.50 a.m.





Mr Abayomi Akinbinu, the Regional Manager, South-South and South-East, FAAN, at the arrival of the first flight said that the Port Harcourt airport management would ensure maximum compliance to safety guidelines as flight operations resume at the airport.





He added that management will give no room for default even as he commended service providers and passengers at the airport, NAN reports.





Abayomi, however, decried poor adherence to physical distancing rules.





“ I think I’m satisfied with our adherence to safety tips, but we need to adjust few protocols especially in the area of adherence to physical distancing rule.





“Our markings of 1.5 metres apart are visibly on the floor, but maybe because of excitement, it’s not being properly followed; so we need to enforce that,” Abayomi added.





He mentioned that the first flight experienced low passenger turnout, being the first since COVID-19 lockdown.





