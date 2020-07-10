





Shammah said the move became necessary following the testing of the samples of the state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Abdulkareem Kana that returned positive for coronavirus.He said the self-isolation was to begin immediately until the test results of samples taken from the commissioners returned.The commissioner said the step was taken as a precaution because the infected attorney general had attended a State Executive Council meeting, chaired by Governor Abdullahi Sule on July 3.Shammah said the directive was from the governor, on the advice of the state Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe, who is also the Chairman of the state COVID-19 task force.The commissioner called on residents of the state not to panic but continue to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of face masks, social distancing, among others.