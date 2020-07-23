 COVID-19 pandemic may get worse – Donald Trump | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » COVID-19 pandemic may get worse – Donald Trump

Thursday, July 23, 2020 0
A+ A-

United States President, Donald Trump has declared that the COVID-19 pandemic may get worse.

Trump spoke on Tuesday at a White House news briefing.

He observed rising cases in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia and Texas.

Trump said coronavirus will “probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better, something I don’t like saying about things, but that’s the way it is”.

The American leader urged citizens to wear masks where physical distancing was impossible.

“Get a mask. Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact. They will have an effect and we need everything we can get,” he noted.

The U.S. is the worst-hit country with 145,000 casualties.

The total number of cases has hit 4 million.




Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top