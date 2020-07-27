





The state Governor, Seyi Makinde, also listed the Local Government Area, LGAs where the cases were recorded.Makinde said the new cases which brings the total number of cases to 2570 were recorded in Ibadan South West (12), Akinyele (10), Ibadan North (6), Egbeda (5), Ido (4), Ogbomosho North (4), Oluyole (4), Lagelu (3), Ibadan North West e.t.c.He tweeted, “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for fifty-three suspected cases came back POSITIVE.“The cases are from Ibadan South West (12), Akinyele (10), Ibadan North (6), Egbeda (5), Ido (4), Ogbomosho North (4), Oluyole (4), Lagelu (3), Ibadan North West (2), Ibadan North East (2) and Ona Ara (1) LGAs.