Nigeria’s recovery total is currently close to 17,000 patients with more than 350 persons discharged across the country on Saturday.





This is just as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 438 new cases in 23 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).





The new cases for July 25 pointed to a slight drop over the past 24 hours — 591 infections were recorded on Friday.





However, recoveries have been relatively high over the past 72 hours, with 1,133 people discharged within the three-day period.

While 246 people were discharged on Thursday, 498 recovered on Friday, and 389 were declared COVID-19 free on Saturday.





Eleven deaths were recorded on July 25, bringing the country’s total number of fatalities to 856.

As Nigeria inches closer to the 40,000 mark, out of the 39,977 persons who have contracted the coronavirus across the country, 22,173 are active cases in 34 states and the FCT.





Kogi and Sokoto currently have no active case of COVID-19.





Meanwhile, according to the situation report of the agency for July 24, more than 25,000 males have been confirmed positive for the virus, with less than 14,000 females.





Also, more than 28,000 people have contracted COVID-19 from unknown sources, signifying a significant spike in community transmission, as over 73 percent of the total number of confirmed cases across the country have no direct link to any positive patient.







As the pandemic continues to evolve, we are not just learning about the fatalities & survivals, but also about 😷 masks, 👏🏻 washing & social distancing.#StayAtHome https://t.co/4OUjbFRcTM pic.twitter.com/vdTg6DR2AF To date, Africa's #COVID19 deaths pass 17,000 mark & cases pass 800,000 for almost 500,000 recoveries.As the pandemic continues to evolve, we are not just learning about the fatalities & survivals, but also about 😷 masks, 👏🏻 washing & social distancing. #WearAMask July 25, 2020







Across the continent, according to the Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC), more than 800,000 cases have been recorded, out of which over 17,000 people have died of COVID-19 complications but close to 500,000 patients have recovered.