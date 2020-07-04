





Movement in the affected local government areas would be restricted for seven days in the first instance the governor said.The LGs are; Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Atakumosa East and Atakumosa West.A statement by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, explained that the decision to lock down the four councils was a sequel to the meeting between the government and the stakeholders from the area.Egbemode said the lockdown would commence on Tuesday, July 7, and it would be for one week in the first instance, adding that, if the compliance level was not encouraging, the government would announce further extension.She further explained that the state was closely monitoring other Local Government Areas with rising numbers of those testing positive for COVID-19 in the state, and may in the days ahead, lock down more areas.She added that the decision to impose a total lockdown on the four local government areas was aimed at containing the spread of the virus.The Commissioner stressed that the lockdown would be total, as residents and citizens in the affected local government areas would not have opportunity to go to worship centres and markets during the period.The statement read in parts, “As you are all aware, the Federal Government, a few days ago lifted the ban on interstate travel in the country. We have, therefore, lifted ours too. But our relaxation guidelines still subsist except for four local government areas, namely; Ilesa West, Ilesa East, Atakumosa West, and Atakumosa East Local Government areas where we have now ordered a one-week lockdown, effective Tuesday, July 7.“For the avoidance of doubt, our curfew will still run from 9.p.m to 5.a.m daily in other parts of the State, except the locked down LGAs. In furtherance to the above, for the other parts of the State, the ban on political, public, religious, and any kind of gatherings under whatever guise remain in force, while worship centres must adhere strictly to government’s guidelines guiding their re-opening.“The government will not hesitate to shut down any of the worship centres that violates our guidelines.“For the four local government areas, all markets will remain shut, only neighbourhood markets and Pharmacies will be allowed to open.“There must be strict adherence to stipulated physical distancing, the use of face masks, and observance of all other precautionary measures and established protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”