The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has vowed to return to his duty sooner than expected, stressing that only God can heal the sick.





Recall that Fayemi had a few days ago tested positive for Coronavirus.





Announcing his status via his Twitter handle, the governor had disclosed delegating his duties to his deputy.





Fayemi spoke from an isolation home, NAN reports.





The governor had stated that the test he took was the third which had now turned out positive.





Following the confirmation, Fayemi went into self-isolation which is the protocol of dealing with COVID-19 cases.





However, Fayemi said: “I shared on my Twitter handle my COVID-19 results which came out to be positive. I have decided to do this for the generality of Ekiti people and to reassure everyone that I am okay.





“I have basically isolated myself, which is the protocol, but only see my doctor. I want to tell our people that COVID-19 is real.





” We can only care, it is God who heals. I shall come out of this health challenge and be physically back to duty to render services to Ekiti.”





