The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has said there was no plan yet to reopen tertiary institutions in the country.





Dr. Sani Aliyu, the National Coordinator of PTF, stated this when he appeared on Raypower FM on Tuesday.





He pointed out that at the moment, the PTF was concerned with measures to contain community transmission of the Coronavirus.





Aliyu said the government realized that reopening of tertiary institutions, bars, restaurants and other social activities”could encourage community transmission of COVID-19.





“However, we have taken pragmatic measures to ensure we do not lose a whole year in terms of primary to secondary school transition.”





He said, for this reason, the president approved the reopening of schools for the exiting students to enable them write their examinations some of which are regional.





“Summarily, there is no plan to reopen tertiary institutions until we get to the top of the numbers and also see clearly that we are making significant progress in terms of flattening the curve,” he said.





The Federal Government had on Monday said that only graduating students are allowed to resume schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





