The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Monday hinted that Coronavirus is airborne.
Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu disclosed this during the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 daily briefing in Abuja.
Ihekweazu disclosed that more evidence indicates that the virus can be transmitted by air other than through droplets.
He explained: “On Case management, priority henceforth will be having enough oxygen nationwide as the number of hospitalized person increases
“There is increasing evidence that in addition to droplets transmission of COVID-19, airborne transmission is also possible.
“PTF will strictly enforce non-pharmaceutical regulations following the latest finding that COVID-19 can be airborne.”
