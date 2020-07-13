 COVID-19: Nigerian govt hints on Coronavirus being airborne | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
COVID-19: Nigerian govt hints on Coronavirus being airborne

Monday, July 13, 2020 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Monday hinted that Coronavirus is airborne.

Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu disclosed this during the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 daily briefing in Abuja.

Ihekweazu disclosed that more evidence indicates that the virus can be transmitted by air other than through droplets.

He explained: “On Case management, priority henceforth will be having enough oxygen nationwide as the number of hospitalized person increases

“There is increasing evidence that in addition to droplets transmission of COVID-19, airborne transmission is also possible.

“PTF will strictly enforce non-pharmaceutical regulations following the latest finding that COVID-19 can be airborne.”




