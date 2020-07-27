The Nigerian High Commission in the UK has announced the closure of Air Peace Evacuation flights from that country scheduled for August 8, as all seats on the aircraft are fully booked.





The High Commission disclosed this in a statement made available to the news agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.





The High Commission advised prospective evacuees, who are yet to make payment not to do so, and necessary arrangements are being made for alternative flights.





“Further to the notice of July 25, 2020, the High Commission wishes to inform that the evacuation flight scheduled for August 8, 2020, is now fully booked and seats are no longer available.





“In this regard, all prospective evacuees who have not already made payments for the flight are strongly advised not to do so.





“The Mission will endeavour to make necessary arrangements to schedule another flight, details of which will be communicated in due course,” the commission said.





