





The latest report released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, brings the total of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 31,323 cases.The 575 new cases were reported from 18 states of Lagos- 224, Oyo ’85, FCT-68, Rivers-49, Kaduna-39 Edo-31, Enugu -30, Delta-11, Niger -10, Katsina-9, Ebonyi-5, Gombe-3, Jigawa-3, Plateau-2, Nassarawa-2, Borno-2, Kano-1, and Abia-1.The report also revealed that no new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.“Till date, 31,323 cases have been confirmed, 12,795 cases have been discharged and 709 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” NCDC added.