Nigeria, on Friday, recorded another 575 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 20 deaths.
The latest report released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, brings the total of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 31,323 cases.
The 575 new cases were reported from 18 states of Lagos- 224, Oyo ’85, FCT-68, Rivers-49, Kaduna-39 Edo-31, Enugu -30, Delta-11, Niger -10, Katsina-9, Ebonyi-5, Gombe-3, Jigawa-3, Plateau-2, Nassarawa-2, Borno-2, Kano-1, and Abia-1.
The report also revealed that no new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 31,323 cases have been confirmed, 12,795 cases have been discharged and 709 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” NCDC added.575 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 10, 2020
Lagos-224
Oyo-85
FCT-68
Rivers-49
Kaduna-39
Edo-31
Enugu-30
Delta-11
Niger-10
Katsina-9
Ebonyi-5
Gombe-3
Jigawa-3
Plateau-2
Nassarawa-2
Borno-2
Kano-1
Abia-1
31,323 confirmed
12,795 discharged
709 deaths pic.twitter.com/Mav9p5BNJr
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.