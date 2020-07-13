The Lagos State Safety Commission on Sunday said it had sealed 33 religious and social facilities for operating against the state’s established COVID-19 reopening protocols.
The facilities included bars, lounges, restaurants, gyms and spas.
The Director General of the agency, Mr Lanre Mojola, in a statement, said the enforcement exercise affirmed that the state would not hesitate to deal with erring or non-compliant facilities.
He reiterated that the state had zero tolerance for establishments that continued to violate the state regulations and laws.
