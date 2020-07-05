





The state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat AkinbiIe-Yusuf, who made the disclosure, said the virtual event will hold on Friday, 10th July 2020, between 7 pm and 11 pm.She explained that the ‘Digital Lagos Party’ has been designed to thrill residents with quality musical vibes from popular Nigeria Deejay, Jimmy Jatt alongside Deejay CONEL, stressing that free data would also be provided for participants to live-stream the event on Lagos State Government Facebook Page.While urging residents and none residents alike to join the live stream of the evening party, the Commissioner informed that the free data subscription would only be made available during the event for those that join the party.She also implored interested participants to follow the social media handles of the Ministry on Facebook and Instagram @lagostourism, Twitter @lagostourismO, and subscribe to the Ministry’s YouTube Channel on Lagos Tourism, adding that “these are some of the conditions for winning the free data package for the event.”The digital party, AkinbiIe-Yusuf assured, promises to be very interactive and fun-filled, stressing that participants would also be engaged in brief questions and answers session about Lagos under an atmosphere of fun and relaxation.