





The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Incident Commander, who revealed this, said the patients include: 17 females and 25 males and 10 foreign nationals.According to Sanwo-Olu, “The patients; 8 from Gbagada, 5 from Agidingbi, 15 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 6 from Onikan and 8 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID19.“Remember, it is now a criminal offense in Lagos State to go out without using a facemask. Let’s continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government #ForACOVID19FreeLagos,” Sanwo-Olu urged