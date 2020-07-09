





He disclosed this while giving an update on the case management of the virus in the state via his verified Twitter handle.The commissioner said, “123 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Lagos on July 6th, 2020 out of a total 602 COVID-19 tests conducted.“The new cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Lagos to 11,387. The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Lagos now stands at 44,580.“1,729 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from COVID-19 Care Centres following full recovery.“6, 866 of the confirmed cases monitored in communities by COVID-19 Lagos response team have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments.“354 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres.“Additional 4 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos bringing total COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 181.“2,257 active cases in communities are yet to turn up for admission in care centres.”