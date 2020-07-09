The number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Lagos State increased to 181 on Wednesday with four more fatalities, said the state’s Health Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi.
He disclosed this while giving an update on the case management of the virus in the state via his verified Twitter handle.
The commissioner said, “123 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Lagos on July 6th, 2020 out of a total 602 COVID-19 tests conducted.
“The new cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Lagos to 11,387. The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Lagos now stands at 44,580.
“1,729 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from COVID-19 Care Centres following full recovery.
“6, 866 of the confirmed cases monitored in communities by COVID-19 Lagos response team have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments.
“354 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres.
“Additional 4 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos bringing total COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 181.
“2,257 active cases in communities are yet to turn up for admission in care centres.”
