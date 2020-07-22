





According to the report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the latest confirmed cases bring the total number in Nigeria to 37,801.On Monday, Lagos had recorded a total of 97 cases and Tuesday, 88 cases, which is a drastic drop from the earlier huge numbers ascribe to Lagos as the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria.The new cases were recorded in 22 states of Lagos-88, Kwara-87, FCT-82, Plateau-62, Ondo-39, Enugu-28, Oyo-26, Taraba-24, Kaduna-20, Ebonyi-20, Edo-17, Cross River-16, Kano-14, Rivers-11, Ogun-10, Delta-9, Nasarawa-8, Osun-8, Katsina-3, Imo-2, Kebbi-1 and Borno-1.To date, a total of 37,801 cases have been confirmed, 15,677 discharged and 805 deaths recorded across the country.