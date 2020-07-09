The World Health Organization (WHO) has said COVID-19 has killed more people in Africa than Ebola.





The number of people who died of coronavirus in Africa in less than five months, have surpassed the 11,308 deaths caused by Ebola between 2014 and 2016.





WHO’s Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, on Wednesday confirmed that COVID-19 cases in Africa had surpassed 500,000, even as a total of 11,959 persons died of the virus within five months.





“Cases have become more than double in 22 countries in the region over the past month. Nearly two-thirds of countries are experiencing community transmission,” the update read.





The global health agency also said five countries – Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa – account for about 42 per cent of Africa’s COVID-19 cases.





