



The Federal Government on Thursday warned that the gathering of crowds in places of worship, amid Coronavirus pandemic still poses a danger to citizens.





Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health said crowds in worship centres pose serious threats in the transmission of COVID-19 in Nigeria.





Ehanire disclosed this during the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 in Abuja.





According to Ehanire: “The risk of crowding cannot be ruled out in places of worship and pose a serious hazard for COVID19 transmission.”





He also warned those over 60years and those suffering from hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and HIV to stay away from such gatherings.





“It is very wise that persons over 60 years, the obese and those in treatment for hypertension, diabetes, cancer, HIV, etc, or have had a transplant, should stay and pray at home,” he said.





Meanwhile, Nigeria currently has 38,344 confirmed cases of COVID-19.





This latest figure was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.





