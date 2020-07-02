





The state’s Director-General, Media and Communications, Salihu Yakasai, made this known on Thursday.He said the government, however, maintained that the nationwide 10pm to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government remained in place in the state.“H.E @GovUmarGanduje removes the lockdown in Kano State which was imposed due to the coronavirus. However, a curfew is still in place from 10pm to 4am daily. This means people can go about their business from 4am to 10pm,” Yakasai wrote on Twitter.