



The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has said full domestic flight operations have resumed in 14 airports across the country.





Sirika confirmed this via his official Twitter handle on Sunday.





He noted that this includes private and charter operations and said the public would be informed of the other airports in due course.





The 14 airports approved for resumption of domestic flight operations are: Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa; Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri.





Others are: Maiduguri Airport, Maiduguri; Victor Attah Airport, Uyo; Kaduna Airport, Kaduna; Yola Airport, Yola; Margaret Ekpo Airport, Calabar; Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto; Birni Kebbi Airport; Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos; and Benin Airport, Benin.





He added that inspection had been completed in these airports and resumption of operations approved.





