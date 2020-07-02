The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has said parents are not under compulsion to send their children back to school, despite the federal government’s decision to reopen learning institutions.





Pupils in Primary 6, JSS 3 and SSS 3 have been asked to return to classes, so they can prepare to graduate.





But Nwajiuba, speaking on Channels Television on Wednesday evening, told parents who are not comfortable with sending their wards back, to keep them at home.





The Minister, however, allayed the fears of parents and teachers, assuring that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of everyone.





“We understand the limitations of Nigerians. Most people cannot afford laptops and devices and we know that not all our children have the same access.





“And if there are people who do have this access and who feel confident that their children are ready for these exams, nobody is compelling anybody to go to any school,” Nwajiuba said.









