





The singer made the call on his Instagram page @donjazzy, as he shared a video clip where he was in a salon, reminding them on the danger ahead if they failed to comply strictly to hygiene in the salon.“It feels like we are forgetting that the world is still battling Coronavirus.“The numbers are still going up. Let’s not make all the sacrifices we have made to be in vain.“We must still take precautions. One of many precautions that I take is while I cut my hair.“If you are going to visit the salon please be careful. Let me know one of the precautions that you also take. Show me with the #COVID-19StopsWith Me 🙏🏾,” he wrote.He said it is much advisable for client to ask their salonists to wash or sanitise their hands before dressing or cutting their hair, adding that such will help to curtail the spread of the disease.Jazzy is Nigerian multi award-winning record producer, a singer, songwriter, and former CEO of Mo’ Hits Records and current CEO of Mavin Records.He had developed passion for music, singing, playing of drums and playing the bass guitar.His musical career came into limelight with the Mo-hits records, which is now defunct.The Mavin records have been known for nothing short of excellent music as it has signed and produced some of the major hit songs.He has won awards for various categories and some of them include Producer of the Year for the song titled over the moon, pop something and Mr Endowed – Headies 2011.Others were Special recognition award City People Entertainment in 2015, and Producer of the year for the song titled “Dorrubucci” – Headies 2014.The renowned singer immense contribution to entertainment industry has made him outstanding coupled with his numerous songs.