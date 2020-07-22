





The Technical Adviser of the commission, Mr Seun Awojobi, in a statement on Tuesday, alleged that the enforcement team was attacked at Osigold Hotels and Bar, where no fewer than 100 people allegedly revelled.Awojobi said the gathering contravened the infectious diseases law of the state, adding that the government workers were shot at for attempting to seal the hotel.The Director General of the commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, said the agency was determined to ensure adherence to safety guidelines.Mojola noted that no fewer than 10 social and religious centres, including Osigold Hotels and Bars, were sealed during the weekend operation.He identified other affected facilities as The Harvest, Lagos; Bay Lounge; The Heavens Suites; Angle Villa Bar; Ehi Guest House and Gardens, Egbeda; Mountain Top Hotels and Suites Ojodu.He said, “Residents must take responsibility and fight against the novel coronavirus more seriously to complement the government’s efforts at curbing the spread of the virus.”