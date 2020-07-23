





This was contained in a statement released on Wednesday and signed by the coordinator of the festival and Baagbimo of Ijebu, Chief Fassy Yusuf.According to the statement titled, ‘2020 Edition of Annual Ojude Oba Festival Called-off’, the festival was cancelled due to the need to maintain social and physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.The statement partly read, “The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr) Sikiru Adetona gave approval for the cancellation in deference to medical advice and as a display of sensitivity to the environment. The global festival would have held Sunday, August 2, 2020, two days after Eid-el-Kabir.“The first-class monarch while wishing all Ijebu sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora, the best of the season enjoined them to adhere to all Covid-19 medical protocol and he equally supplicated to God Almighty for an early end of the pandemic.”The Ojude Oba Festival is one of the biggest culture fiestas celebrated in the South-West region, attracting top multinationals as sponsors with culture enthusiasts attending from different parts of the world.