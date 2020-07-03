





He also lifted the ban on wedding and burial ceremonies in the state but emphasised that Covid-19 protocols be observed at both functions.Emmanuel, who spoke in a broadcast on Thursday night, said the State Executive Council would meet soon to review the reopening of schools, adding that schools would remain shut should the committee found it unsafe for resumption.He said, “Akwa Ibom will not copy anybody and rush to reopen schools. This is not the time to copy anybody, you must localise your own situation. If after our assessment we see that we cannot open our schools the same time as others, we will keep the schools closed.“We will allow people to bury their loved ones because mortuaries are getting fuller. Also, we will allow weddings effective Saturday, July 4. I know how we celebrate burials, but please let’s look at the situation at hand that we are trying to manage. The primary aim of every single guideline rolled out by the government is to protect lives. Please follow the guidelines.”