





Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed this on Saturday via Twitter.According to him, the evacuees departed the Newark Liberty International Airport aboard an Ethiopian aircraft with flight number ET 509.He said the returnees are expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos around 02:30pm.The minister added that they all tested negative for the virus and would be subjected to mandatory repatriation protocols outlined by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 upon arrival in the country.He explained that each of the returnees would undergo 14-day self-isolation and take another Covid-19 test before they are allowed to mix with the society.