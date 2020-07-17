 Court restrains police from arresting ex-NDDC MD | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has restrained the Nigeria Police Force and other law enforcement agencies from arresting the former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Joy Nunieh.

Justice E. Thompson on Friday granted an ex parte order in an application filed by her counsel, Slyvester Adaka, marked, PHC/1128/2020.

Thompson, also restrained the Niger Delta Development Commission or any other body from arresting Nunieh, pending the hearing and determination of the matter before the court.



