













In a ruling, Justice Sherifat Solebo also ordered that Adeherself must offer two sureties with reliable means of income which would be verified by the court.Solebo adjourned the case until August 5 for substantive hearing.The defendant, who had been in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following her arraignment in court on July 7, is facing a charge of possession of fraudulent document.EFCC counsel Samuel Daji said the defendant was detained following intelligence received by the EFCC on the activities of some men allegedly involved in internet fraud in Lekki area of Lagos.“Adeherself on June 15, with the intent to defraud, had in her possession a fraudulent document which was entitled ‘WhatsApp’.“The offence violates Sections 318 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011,” Mr Daji said.