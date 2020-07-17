The World Health Organization, WHO, regional office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, has revealed countries with no COVID-19 death cases.
Africa has recorded 14,386 deaths due to complications arising from COVID-19.
According to the latest figure released by the WHO, the number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen to 663,648 in the past 24 hours.
Africa has also recorded more than 343,000 recoveries from COVID-19 infections.
As of Friday, Seychelles has reported 108 cases and zero deaths, followed by Eritrea (251 cases, 0 death), and Uganda (1051 cases, and 0 death).
South Africa has 4,669 reported deaths, the highest number on the continent.
Meanwhile, Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria, has recorded 769 reported deaths.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.