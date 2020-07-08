





The leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Pastor T. B. Joshua urged the government of Nigeria and other countries to connect COVID-19 patients to his church.T.B Joshua stated this on Tuesday as he declared readiness to virtually pray for COVID-19 patients across the world.He called on government and medical authorities to “organize those who are in isolation” and “arrange how to connect them to us”.The cleric noted that “the blessing of Jesus is for those who knock and ask”.He told everyone that in whatever way they support to make the intercession happen, “we are a team; we are not doing more than you”.He added that: “Together we shall pray for them. Together we shall be set free from this COVID-19.”Stressing that those infected need prayers, Joshua recalled the Bible scripture where Jesus healed all who had various sicknesses.“The same anointing that heals one is also able to heal all at the same time,” he added.Coronavirus has infected nearly 12 million people and caused more than 545,000 deaths.