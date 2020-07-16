





The organisation asked government to address some issues within three weeks or face nationwide strike.Among the issues are refusal to effect third party-deductions in most COEs; double standard deployed by the Federal Ministry of Education and Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment against the COEs relative to other tertiary institutions and imposition of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System on the COE system.The organisation alleged that the government failed to address the plight of the public college system one year after sending a memo detailing the deplorable state of the institutions.The President of COEASU, Nuhu Ogirima, issued the ultimatum during a press conference which held at the National Commission for Colleges of Education in Abuja.He said, “Consequently, administrative impunity and rights deprivation reign supreme in most of these COEs. The Expanded National Executive Council at its meeting of 8th July, is, therefore, forced to challenge government to shut the teacher education industry since the quality of infrastructure, welfare and service delivery takes no preference in the scheme of governance at all levels.”