Tuesday, July 28, 2020 0
Dr Stella Immanuel has been exposed as a fraud after claiming that the discredited hydroxychloroquine drug is a tested cure forCOVID-19.

Immanuel and a group of Trump frontline doctors went to Washington D.C. where Immanuel gave an impassioned speech testifying that the drug is efficacious.

She claimed she had treated 350 patients in her clinic also called all doubters scientific fraud.

But that is what she is being called, as a torrent of reactions followed her testimony.


Meanwhile, Facebook has blocked her account and Youtube has also blocked the video as it violates its rules.

Facebook blocked her for conveying misleading information about COVID-19 cure.

This made the doctor threaten to crash the social platform, invoking the power of Jesus.


“Hello Facebook put back my profile page and videos up or your computers with start crashing till you do. You are not bigger that God. I promise you. If my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name.”

Dr Stella Immanuel is Cameroonian-born but Nigerian trained physician.

Her maiden name is Gwandiku-Ambe. She attended University of Calabar College of Medicine and graduated in 1990.

According to a shared whatsApp profile of hers, she is also the owner of Fire Power Deliverance Ministry.

She did Residency in Pediatrics at Bronx-Lebanon in New York.

She did her internship under Dr. Babatunde Dosu, a Nigerian pediatrician in Dallas.

She has Medical Licenses in Louisiana, Texas (November 2019) and Kentucky.

A Nigerian Abraham Ariyo wondered how she crossed from Pediatrics to Adult Medicine /Emergency to treating a 96-year-old patient.

“Nonetheless, there is a ‘Gofundme’ page for legal troubles in her name, maybe to cash in. Also, reliable sources have confirmed that this campaign is politically motivated and sponsored by Steve Bannon’s BREITBART”, said Ariyo.

“Remember none of them were wearing masks. Also, this campaign tends to look for ‘easy manipulated doctors’ like Trump’s 2016 strange physician.”, he added.

Dr Stella Immanuel was trending on social media on Tuesday after delivering an impassioned COVID-19 speech in Washington D.C.

Immanuel claimed that antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and antibacterial drug, Zithromax, were effective cures for the virus.

She dismissed experts’ warning that hydroxychloroquine could cause serious heart problems for coronavirus patients, citing her experience with the use of the drug.

She said she had successfully treated no fewer than 350 patients with hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax. Hydroxychloroquine, long touted by President Donald Trump as the cure for the virus, according to her.

But her testimony has been dismissed as politically motivated.

Immanuel is said to be working with Trump campaign groups.

And she is reported to be just a primary health care doctor, who probably comes across patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19.

As some experts said, those people do not even need any medicine, as they will come through.

Her video is also being shared by Freedom Rights and retweeted by Conservative Trump campaigners.



