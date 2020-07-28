



Immanuel and a group of Trump frontline doctors went to Washington D.C. where Immanuel gave an impassioned speech testifying that the drug is efficacious.





She claimed she had treated 350 patients in her clinic also called all doubters scientific fraud.





But that is what she is being called, as a torrent of reactions followed her testimony.

Meanwhile, Facebook has blocked her account and Youtube has also blocked the video as it violates its rules.









This made the doctor threaten to crash the social platform, invoking the power of Jesus.



“Hello Facebook put back my profile page and videos up or your computers with start crashing till you do. You are not bigger that God. I promise you. If my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name.”

Facebook blocked her for conveying misleading information about COVID-19 cure.

Here are samples of Twitter reactions to Immanuel:



She's a few bricks short of a load. Dr Stella Immanuel, the latest quack promoting #Hydroxychloroquine , is also a preacher who believes in witchcraft, soul hunters, incubi and succubi.She's a few bricks short of a load. https://t.co/f5XlLmpeKb July 28, 2020

Your 15 minutes of self-proclaimed fame is OVER, fraud! — Cindy C. (@mtcatlady17) July 28, 2020

Hello Facebook put back my profile page and videos up or your computers with start crashing till you do. You are not bigger that God. I promise you. If my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name. — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) July 28, 2020

She’s a fraud, the video is dangerous misinformation and utter garbage. FB, Youtube and Twitter have pulled it down. — bb 💬 (@beebigelow) July 28, 2020

pic.twitter.com/HxhHoxcfNe For those of you praising her, do a little research. Breitbart was behind that news conference. Google her name along with Fire Power Ministries. I prefer my doctor to believe in science, not witchcraft. #fraud July 28, 2020

This lady is a complete fraud. A quick google will show you she's only licensed as a PEDIATRICIAN. How does she have patients she's treating with hydrochloriquin sitting in her office saying they can't breathe? I doubt if she's trying this questionable med on children. #Scam July 27, 2020

I realize the damage is already done, but at least Facebook finally came to its senses and took this fraud’s video down. https://t.co/Wz6LjUvaWD July 28, 2020

Not a Minister, “fake” doctor, and pediatrician which are these fools. Stella immanuel is a fraud who just wants a platform to push her whack religious beliefs — Dale Ebowner🇱🇷 (@FirstnameNumbrs) July 28, 2020

You are a “doctor” yet you don’t know the differences betw. case reports, case studies, & clinical studies. Citing this as a study that proves HCQ cures COVID-19 is actually really dangerous. I hope you & every one of those bullshit white coats get sued and/or arrested for fraud. pic.twitter.com/j9gpvIzvcj July 28, 2020





She doesn't have that many tweets. Just go through her timeline.



She's a Trump supporter and a quack. Stella Immanuel MD is a fraud.She doesn't have that many tweets. Just go through her timeline.She's a Trump supporter and a quack. pic.twitter.com/zXuEBbJiX4 July 28, 2020

Dr Stella Immanuel is Cameroonian-born but Nigerian trained physician.





Her maiden name is Gwandiku-Ambe. She attended University of Calabar College of Medicine and graduated in 1990.





According to a shared whatsApp profile of hers, she is also the owner of Fire Power Deliverance Ministry.





She did Residency in Pediatrics at Bronx-Lebanon in New York.





She did her internship under Dr. Babatunde Dosu, a Nigerian pediatrician in Dallas.





She has Medical Licenses in Louisiana, Texas (November 2019) and Kentucky.





A Nigerian Abraham Ariyo wondered how she crossed from Pediatrics to Adult Medicine /Emergency to treating a 96-year-old patient.





“Nonetheless, there is a ‘Gofundme’ page for legal troubles in her name, maybe to cash in. Also, reliable sources have confirmed that this campaign is politically motivated and sponsored by Steve Bannon’s BREITBART”, said Ariyo.





“Remember none of them were wearing masks. Also, this campaign tends to look for ‘easy manipulated doctors’ like Trump’s 2016 strange physician.”, he added.





Dr Stella Immanuel was trending on social media on Tuesday after delivering an impassioned COVID-19 speech in Washington D.C.

Immanuel claimed that antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and antibacterial drug, Zithromax, were effective cures for the virus.





She dismissed experts’ warning that hydroxychloroquine could cause serious heart problems for coronavirus patients, citing her experience with the use of the drug.





She said she had successfully treated no fewer than 350 patients with hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax. Hydroxychloroquine, long touted by President Donald Trump as the cure for the virus, according to her.





But her testimony has been dismissed as politically motivated.





Immanuel is said to be working with Trump campaign groups.





And she is reported to be just a primary health care doctor, who probably comes across patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19.





As some experts said, those people do not even need any medicine, as they will come through.





Her video is also being shared by Freedom Rights and retweeted by Conservative Trump campaigners.





