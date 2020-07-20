Senior Pastor of the Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of leading the most corrupt administration in Nigeria since 1999.





Pastor Giwa said Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, deliberately put Nigeria in a quandary for five years, through corruption.





He made the remark while addressing his church members on issues affecting the country on Sunday and was contained in a statement he forwarded titled: “Buhari runs the ‘most corrupt presidency’ while Nigeria in a quandary for 5 years.”





The cleric called on all Nigerians to start preparing for political disintegration.





He lamented that nothing had happened to those indicted of corruption in the country.





According to Giwa: “Political entities will split into smaller parts ahead of 2023 and this development may pave the way for total disintegration in Nigeria.





“Nigeria has been in a state of mental uncertainty since President Buhari took over. They told us they came to fight corruption, but they are running the most corrupt presidency since 1999.





“Babachir David Lawal, the former Secretary to the Federal government under Buhari was indicted of stealing millions of emergency funds along Ayo Oke, where are they today?





“Has Buhari’s presidency prosecuted them? Magu’s case will also be swept under the carpet just like others.





“Look at the ongoing case of Ms. Nunieh vs Akpabio. Where are we heading to in Nigeria? Please, pray for Nigeria, pray for the events that would turn this country around.





“We can’t continue this way; for how long are we going to be repeating ourselves? Our leaders are confused, the APC is collapsing while the PDP is fading away.”





