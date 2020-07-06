



President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned what he called “the dastardly attack on UN aid helicopter in the Northeast on Saturday by the Boko Haram terrorists.”





A statement signed by his Spokesman, Garba Shehu decried the July 2 violent attack in which at least two innocent civilians lost their lives, including a five-year-old child.





Buhari said the attack was yet another desperate rear guard action by the Islamic sect, who according to him, have been under intense pressure from the Nigerian military.





“Let me reassure the international community and Nigerians that this latest cowardly attack on a UN helicopter which claimed the lives of two people, including a five-year-old baby, would not go without severe consequences'” the President said.

He maintained that the terrorists were clearly subdued, adding that their increasing attacks on innocent civilians, including UN humanitarian workers, was a way to prove that they are strong in order to cover up their dwindling fortunes.





Buhari said, “the security of foreigners and Nigerians remain the top priority of this administration, and we shall leave no stone unturned until we eliminate these remorseless enemies of humanity.”





The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, had earlier condemned the Boko Haram attack in Damasak that did damage to a humanitarian helicopter.





A statement he signed decried the July 2 violent attack in which at least two innocent civilians lost their lives, including a five-year-old child.





Several others were injured, and a humanitarian helicopter was hit, sustaining serious damage.





He extended condolences to the families of the civilians who lost their lives in the attack and wished a prompt recovery to those injured.





Disclosing that a UN Humanitarian Air Service helicopter was hit by bullets, Kallon said no aid workers were on board.













