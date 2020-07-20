President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the news of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema’s positive coronavirus result.
Onyema, earlier in a post on his Twitter page announced that he tested positive for Coronavirus after a fourth test.
He went for the test after he experienced a throat irritation.
Buhari in a post on his official Twitter page wished Onyeama a speedy recovery.
The President expressed gratitude to Onyeama for his support in fighting to curb the spread of Coronavirus.
The tweet read: “I wish @GeoffreyOnyeama speedy recovery from Covid-19. Nigeria is eternally grateful for his diligence in attracting international support to defeat the pandemic and boost the economy.
