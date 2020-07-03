





Aderemi, a political figure, was the Ooni of Ife between 1930 and July 3, 1980 when he died at the age of 90.The first class monarch served as the governor of the Western Region between 1960 and 1962.The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari eulogised the late traditional ruler in a letter addressed to the deceased’s family.The President said it was heartwarming that the late monarch’s memory remained evergreen.He urged his family members to keep the memory alive for the guidance and inspiration of the current and subsequent generationsBuhari’s letter read, “It gives me deep sense of pleasure and fulfilment to do this brief tribute in memory of the illustrious Ooni of Ife, Oba Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi, who reigned between 1930 and 1980.“On this 40th remembrance of the great man, the country recalls the imprints of a foremost nationalist, very successful businessman, former governor, Western Region (1960-1962), and traditional ruler, on the sands of time.“To the benefit of his memory, Ooni Aderemi built schools, dispensaries, churches, museums, and attracted the establishment in his domain of waterworks, electricity projects, and the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife).“It is also on record that the respected monarch was a member, Legislative Council of Nigeria (1946-1951); delegate, African Conference, London (1948); President, Western House of Chiefs (1952-1960); member, Federal House of Representatives/Minister (1952-1954); led Nigeria’s delegation to Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation (1953); and member, Nigeria Constitutional Conferences (1953-1958).“As the family remembers this awesome personality, knighted twice by the Queen of England, it gladdens the heart that his memory remains evergreen. Please, keep this alive, for the guidance and inspiration of the current and subsequent generations.“May God give us more illustrious people in the mould of Ooni Adesoji Aderemi. Amen.”