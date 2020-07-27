





Kanu stated this in reaction to the graduation and reintegration of 601 repentant Boko Haram members into the society.The ex-fighters reintegrated into the society included those from Cameroon, Chad and Niger.The Coordinator, Operation Safe Corridor, Major General Bamidele Shafa made the announcement on Saturday.Reacting, the IPOB leader lamented that Nigeria was rewarding terrorism.In a tweet, Kanu wrote: “No nation ever PAMPERS terrorists. @MBuhari’s Nigeria not only pampers terrorists but it gives them scholarships and sends them to mix with those they’ve terrorized and slaughtered.“There’s no other way of looking at this than that Nigeria is the ONLY nation that rewards TERRORISM.”