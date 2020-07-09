





The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement titled “President Buhari mourns Coulibaly, Ivorian Prime Minister”.Shehu said the President, in a condolence message to President Alassane Ouattara as well as the government and people of Cote d ‘Ivoire, said the Prime Minister, who died in the line of duty at a Cabinet meeting, left behind a void not only in his country but also in the West African subregion which had looked up to him as an emerging leader for the new times.”His leadership, political and business acumen, working in support of President Ouattara, epitomize the success story of the economy and the return of peace and stability after the crises Cote d’Ivoire passed through.”May God bless his soul and further unify the country and its people, ” Buhari was quoted as saying.