





A statement by Femi Adesina, his spokesman, said the President joins Yoruba socio-cultural and political organization, Afenifere, in mourning the passing of Fasanmi, whose death he described as a big loss to the nation.Buhari also condoled with people and government of Osun and Ekiti States, family members, friends and associates of the elder statesman.He noted that Fasanmi served as a legislator in both House of Representatives and Senate, and distinguished himself politically by always standing for the truth, especially on issues relating to the upliftment of the downtrodden.The President affirmed, “that Chief Fasanmi’s wise counsels borne out of humility, deep reflection, diligent studies and experience will be sorely missed by governments at different levels, as he regularly and willingly listened to leaders, and always had a good advice going forward.”As an ardent follower and prodigy of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the President believes the fearless and consistent leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural and political organization lived to serve his people and the nation, and the progressive ideals that he projected, impacted greatly and provided a road map on development at state and federal levels.Buhari noted with commendation, that the efforts of Chief Fasanmi in the founding and sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy will be remembered, and posterity will be glad for his great sacrifices.He prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed leader, and comfort his family.