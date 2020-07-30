The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged Nigerians to continue to expose the alleged huge corruption in President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.





PDP said no amount of intimidation, propaganda, and blackmail should stop Nigerians from exposing the corruption in the Buhari-led government.





A statement by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said it’s the duty of Nigerians to always speak out against corruption.





He said: “The stench of humongous corruption oozing out of an administration that claimed to have come to clean an alleged Augean stable have constituted a huge embarrassment to Nigerians in the face of economic, political and security misery confronting our people in the last five years.





“We stand with Nigerians in stating that no amount of propaganda, blackmail, threats and intimidation from the APC and the Buhari Presidency will stop them from continuing to expose the monstrous corruption being perpetrated by APC leaders and government officials under this administration.





“As a party, it is a sacred duty we owe our nation, and we will not be cowed or intimidated to abandon this cause for the good of our nation.”





