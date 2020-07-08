





The music star took to his Twitter and Instagram pages on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, where he announced the good news.According to him, his daughter, Olachi graduated with a first-class in Mass Communication from the private university.“Babcock University results are out, and my daughter, Olachi has made a beautiful First Class in Mass Comm (Advertising)! Praaaaise the Lord!!!”In an interview, Buchi once opened up on how his career has affected his fatherhood roles.“I do know that being an itinerant musician, frequent travelling, being on the road and around the world, it is expected that one’s fatherly roles are abdicated or compromised. But that has not been my experience. I have a close relationship with my children and the closeness is not just physical proximity. Of course, I would like to spend more time with my children but it is one of the sacrifices one has to make to what one believes in. Something must be sacrificed and for me, it is the time I would have spent with my wife and children. That notwithstanding, I do make out time to spend with them.