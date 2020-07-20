



Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta affairs, says most of the contracts in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) are given to national assembly members.





He spoke when he appeared before the house of representatives committee probing the commission.





“We have records to show that most of the contracts at NDDC are given to members of the national assembly… You people are the biggest beneficiaries,” he said.





He was then interrupted by the members of the committee who asked him to give clarifications on other issues.





