The COVID-19 cases in Nigeria have exceeded 33,000 following the confirmation of 595 new infections in the country.





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Monday night.





According to the agency, the new infections were recorded in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.





Lagos maintained the lead position with a total of 156 new infections, followed by Oyo with 141 and the FCT with 99 new cases.

Other states with registered cases include Edo – 47, Kaduna – 27, Ondo – 22, Rivers – 20, Osun – 17, Imo – 13, and Plateau – 10.





While Nasarawa and Anambra each have 8 new infections, other states like Kano, Benue and Borno each reported 5 cases.





Meanwhile, states with fewer cases include Ogun – 4 with Taraba and Gombe each having 3 cases, followed by Kebbi and Cross River states each having 1 case.





Following the 595 new cases in the country, the total confirmed cases now stand at 33,153.





On a positive note, the country has been able to discharge 13,671 people who recovered from the virus.





Unfortunately, a total of 744 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 after being confirmed as fatalities from the infection.









