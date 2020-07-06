 BREAKING: WAEC exams to kick off on Aug 4, says minister | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: WAEC exams to kick off on Aug 4, says minister

Monday, July 06, 2020 0
A+ A-


The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has fixed August 4,  2020, as commencement for thi year’s examination, according to Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education.


At the presidential task force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Nwajiuba said the examination will end on September 5.

More to follow…




Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top