The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has fixed August 4, 2020, as commencement for thi year’s examination, according to Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education.
At the presidential task force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Nwajiuba said the examination will end on September 5.
More to follow…
