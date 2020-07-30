There have been at least two bomb blasts within Maiduguri, capital of Borno state, within the last 10 minutes.





A resident disclosed that the first blast occurred around Gunge, a resident area, around 6pm.





According to a security source, the other blast happened around a place where cars are sold in the state capital.





It is unclear if Boko Haram insurgents are behind the attacks which happened 24 hours after the convoy of Babagana Zulum, the governor, was attacked in Kukawa local government area of the state.





More to follow…





